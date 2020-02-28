Offshore patrol vessel ICGS Varad commissioned: L&T

  • Feb 28 2020, 14:43pm ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 14:43pm ist
The vessel is fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels contracted by the Defence Ministry on the company in March 2015, it said. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Varad has been commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday, according to a regulatory filing.

ICGS Varad was commissioned into the ICG by Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya at L&T Kattupalli shipyard, near Chennai.

ICGS Varad set a record in Indian shipbuilding industry by becoming the first major defence ship to clear all sea acceptance trials in a single sea sortie, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.

The vessel is fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels contracted by the Defence Ministry on the company in March 2015, it said.

Commenting on the commissioning, S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen a Toubro, said: "I am delighted to note that ICGS Varad accomplished a rare feat of clearing all sea acceptance trials in a single sea sortie".

