<p>Chikkamagaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is adept at imposing new taxes. He should go and serve as an adviser to US President Donald Trump. It would help Trump, and it would also be good for the state of Karnataka,” Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said sarcastically.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Balehonnur, he said, “Trump is struggling a lot over tax issues. He is suffering because he cannot find the right experts. Karnataka is too small for Siddaramaiah’s economic knowledge. Trump has set out to do something for the entire world. If Siddaramaiah is with Trump, it will be good for everyone,” he said mockingly.</p>.High command’s decisions are final, asserts Siddaramaiah; rubbishes talks of 'revolution' after Sankranti.<p>“If Siddaramaiah says he himself will present the next budget, someone else says he has spoken to God. Let us wait and see what happens in the next 45 days. Who becomes the Chief Minister does not matter to us. What I want is the development of the state.” </p><p>“The people's money is being looted. Rs 47 crore has been spent on travelling by helicopter. Even though my health is not good, I have come to Balehonnur by road. Development is evident when you look at the roads. I am not saying travelling by helicopter is wrong. But when it takes just half an hour to travel from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar, what is the point of going there by helicopter?” he asked.</p>