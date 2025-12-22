Menu
Minority groups in Bangladesh protest over govt's failure to address persecution of minorities

Das, a garment factory worker in central Mymensingh city, was dragged out of the factory by a mob and lynched to death on Thursday. His body was then set on fire.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 14:22 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 14:22 IST
