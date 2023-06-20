'Oil firms may cut petrol, diesel prices next quarter'

Oil firms may cut petrol, diesel prices in next quarter: Puri

Puri was responding to a question on whether consumers will benefit from stable oil prices.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 20:01 ist
Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian fuel retailers could consider cutting petrol and diesel prices in the next quarter if the global situation remains stable, its oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri told broadcaster NDTV.

Also Read | Govt cuts windfall gains tax on domestic crude oil to nil

India News
Business News
Economy
Petrol
diesel
Hardeep Singh Puri

