Oil marketing companies keep diesel, petrol prices unchanged

Oil marketing companies on Tuesday kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities.

It is noteworthy to mention here that prices of the petrol and diesel have been untouched post the revision of duties by the Centre and state governments in early November.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi remained static at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 103.97 per litre, respectively on Tuesday.

In the financial capital Mumbai, they were priced at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively.

Prices of petrol and diesel also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively.

In Chennai, the rates remained at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged, but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

