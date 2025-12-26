News in Pics | December 26, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Remnants are seen inside the Al-Adum Jumaat Mosque a day after an explosion that struck the mosque following evening prayers near Gamboru Market in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria.
White tigress Savitri interacts with tiger Badal inside the tiger enclosure at Zoological Park, in Kanpur.
Annie Elkayam, reacts next to the body of her son Dan Elkayam, the 27-year-old French national Jewish man who emigrated to Australia and was killed during a shooting at a Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach, during the funeral, in Ashdod, Israel.
Activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal stage a protest over the alleged killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, in Surat.
Published 26 December 2025, 01:09 IST