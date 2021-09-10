Oil slips on China plan to release crude from reserves

Oil slips on China's plan to release crude from reserves, airline demand woes

China's state reserves administration said on Thursday it would release crude oil reserves to the market via public auction

Reuters
Melbourne,
  • Sep 10 2021, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 11:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Oil prices dipped on Friday, heading for weekly losses of nearly 2 per cent, after China announced it would release oil from it strategic reserve and some US airlines, key to a recovery in jet fuel demand, warned of a slowdown in ticket sales https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/united-airlines-warns-delta-variant-hit-revenue-capacity-2021-09-09.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $68.06 a barrel at 0133 GMT, after dropping 1.7 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $71.33 a barrel, extending a 1.6 per cent drop from Thursday.

Both settled at their lowest since Aug. 26 on Thursday.

China's state reserves administration said on Thursday it would release crude oil reserves to the market via public auction to ease the pressure of high feedstock costs on domestic refiners, in a move that was described as a first.

An analyst said the release from the reserve came as Chinese majors had to replace supplies they had bought for September and October loadings from Shell in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the largest oil producer in the US Gulf of Mexico, has cancelled some export cargoes due to Ida's damage to offshore facilities.

Almost 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of offshore oil production remains shut in the Gulf of Mexico and 1 million bpd of refining capacity is also still offline.

"It wasn't good news on the demand front either, with US airlines warning of slowing demand," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

American Airlines, United Airlines Holdings Inc , Delta Air, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways said ticket sales had slowed and cut revenue forecasts as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to stall a recovery in travel.

Oil
Crude Oil
China
Petrol

