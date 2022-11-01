Over 75 planes of Indian carriers grounded: Report

Over 75 planes of Indian carriers grounded due to maintenance, engine issues: Report

None of the airlines, including two listed companies—IndiGo and SpiceJet—have so far made any public announcement on the grounding of the planes

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 01 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 15:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA said on Tuesday said that more than 75 planes of Indian carriers are currently grounded due to maintenance and engine-related issues.

These planes, which account for around 10-12 per cent of the Indian fleet, are grounded due to maintenance or engine-related issues. "These will have a significant impact on financials in the second half," CAPA said in its India Mid-Year Outlook 2023 released on Tuesday.

As per the report, more than 75 aircraft are currently grounded, creating serious challenges against the backdrop of an already hostile cost environment and contributing to increased losses. The capacity has been impacted by serious supply chain issues impacting current and future deliveries, it said, adding that these issues are likely to proliferate in the fiscal starting April 2023 which, in turn, will impact future deliveries, the report said.

Interactive | Which airline was the most punctual in 2022?

Significantly none of the domestic airlines, including two listed companies -- IndiGo and SpiceJet -- have so far made any public announcement on the grounding of the planes.

According to CAPA, delays in future deliveries could also reflect in liquidity issues as the income from sale and lease back financing may be less-than planned. Delays in aircraft deliveries may also result in increased unit costs for carriers due to the need to extend the leases of older aircraft in the fleet, which have higher maintenance cost and fuel consumption than the new aircraft that would have replaced them, it said. The report also said that non-supply issues are also expected to emerge next year such as shortages of pilots and engineers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Spicejet
Indigo
Aviation
civil aviation
CAPA
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 