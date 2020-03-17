Overseas investment by Indian companies in Feb at $ 2.37 bn

Overseas investment by domestic firms stood at $ 2.37 billion in February 2020, as per RBI data.

In the year-ago same period, companies in India invested $ 2.36 billion. In January 2020, domestic companies invested $ 2.23 billion in their foreign firms (joint ventures/wholly-owned units).

Of the total investments in February this year, $ 1.16 billion was in the form of loans, $ 670.17 million was by way of issuance of guarantee while the rest $ 538.70 million was invested through equity, according to the data on Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) for last month.

Among the major investors, Bharti Airtel infused $ 978.92 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in Mauritius, Tata Steel invested $ 162.19 million in a subsidiary in Singapore and Tata International pumped $ 112.99 million into a wholly-owned arm in Singapore.

Calleis Infrastructure invested $ 81.12 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK.