Patanjali plans to use Assam tea extracts in beauty products, medicines

Tea leaves and seeds from Assam may soon be a part of beauty and welness products.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Limited has decided to carry out advanced research to extract chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds in Assam for use in its medicines, cosmetics and wellness products.

This was decided when Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited met Assam Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in Guwahati on Friday. An official statement said it was decided that Tocklai Tea Research Institute — the world's oldest tea research institute — in Assam will soon sign an MoU with Patanjali to collaborate on advanced research to extract several chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds to be used in medicine, cosmetics and wellness products.

Also Read | We want to keep MNC players out of the FMCG sector: Baba Ramdev

"This will open new vista of opportunities in tea sector and revitalise the industry significantly," said an official statement quoting Patowary.

With over 800 big tea gardens and thousands of small gardens, Assam contributes over 52 per cent of tea produced in the country annually. As the tea industry is struggling to cope with stagnant prices and the rising cost of production since 2014, it is now focussing on diversification and value addition in order to increase profit.

Balkrishna further told Patowary that Patanjali will work with Assam Industries and Commerce Department to promote medicinal plantation in Assam and buy back from farmers for their products manufactured in Sonitpur in Assam and Haridwar.

Patowary said since Assam has a huge presence of medicinal plants, the collaboration with Patanjali would hugely benefit the state.

Check out latest DH videos here