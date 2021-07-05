Paytm may file draft prospectus for IPO on July 12

Paytm to file draft prospectus as early as July 12 for IPO

The fintech major seeks to raise $2.3 billion in the IPO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 05 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 14:15 ist
Logo of fintech major Paytm is seen. Credit: Reuters Photo

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of payments firm Paytm, will file a draft prospectus as early as July 12 for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Paytm
IPO
business
FinTech

What's Brewing

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

 