Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JMM says it won't contest polls, blames 'political conspiracy' by Congress-RJD for decision

Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the "snub".
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 12:39 IST
Published 20 October 2025, 12:39 IST
