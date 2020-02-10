Pure EV launches high-speed electric scooter

Hyderabad based startup PURE EV has launched a high-speed electric scooter ‘EPluto 7G’ at an ex-showroom price of Rs 79,999.

The scooter has International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) certified range of 116 km per full charge, “which is highest in the country in this class and comes with patented battery technology,” the company said.

The makers claim said that the vehicle offers affordability, long-range, a top speed of 60 kilometres per hour and battery warranty for 40,000 KM. The unique feature of the scooter is the batteries designed to work under tough environmental conditions; portable for easy charging and swapping. Both battery and vehicle mechanical design have Indian terrain and weather conditions factored in, the company points out.

Dr. VK Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, launched the vehicle at the IIT Hyderabad Campus on Sunday.

Dr. Saraswat opined that “e-mobility is an upcoming sector, and one of the most disruptive ones.”

“PURE EV was founded keeping in mind the aspirational needs of Indian customers to deliver them a reliable, cost-effective scooter that also speeds up the transition from petrol to EVs in the two-wheeler mobility segment. EPluto 7G is the embodiment of years of hard effort of our research and development team and we hope it will delight all categories of prospective EV buyers. The company has 50 outlets pan-India and intends to expand to over 200 outlets in the current calendar year,” said Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, PuREnergy.

PURE EV is the electric vehicle vertical of the start-up PuREnergy.

PURE EV had secured funding at a valuation of $ 35 million and has set up a 40,000-sqft facility, adjoining the IIT Hyderabad campus, for R&D and large-scale production of electric vehicles and batteries. It has a current manufacturing capacity of 2,000 units per month and aims to deploy over 10,000 electric vehicles on road this calendar year, the company said.

Nishanth Dongari, associate professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad and founder, PURE EV said, “The range test results are a demonstration of our strength in battery technology. We have facilities for the assembly and testing of the Lithium Battery Packs. The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the emerging challenges and requirements of the industry.”

BS Murty said, "PURE EV is a true testimony of how IIT Hyderabad is translating academic activities into mass-scale commercial products through the support of the incubation centre. Our students and faculty have brought together an amazing product.”