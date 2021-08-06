RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4% as expected

Market participants are keen to know if the central bank is looking at advancing its exit from extraordinary liquidity support

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 06 2021, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 10:20 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday, as widely predicted, but traders were awaiting its commentary about liquidity normalisation for clues on its next policy move.

The RBI held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4 per cent and kept the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

All 61 economists polled by Reuters late last month had said they see no change in the repo rate which has been steady at 4 per cent since May last year.

Market participants are keen to know if the central bank is looking at advancing its exit from extraordinary liquidity support due to rising inflationary pressures, or if it continues to think those forces are transitory and hints at delaying any tapering amid fears the country will be hit by a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

RBI has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the health crisis and tough containment measures. This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

More to follow...

