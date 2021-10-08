RBI MPC Highlights: RBI projects retail inflation for fiscal ending March 2022 at 5.3 %

CPI inflation during July-August lower than anticipated: RBI Guv
Das also said the GDP growth in Q1 at20.1% was close to the MPC's forecast of 21.4%.
10:05
RBI MPC: Reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35%
10:03
RBI MPC: Repo rate unchanged at 4% for 8th straight time
09:59
RBI governor begins media brief
09:49
Shaktikanta Das to address media shortly
09:38
The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.
The RBI has been asked by the central government to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The Reserve Bank had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its after monetary policy review in August citing inflationary concerns.
09:38
Experts expect accommodative stance
Experts are of the view that the central bank will maintain the status quo on policy rates for the eighth time in a row. The policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate is currently at 4 per cent, and the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent.
M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor of Brickwork Ratings, said with the consumer price inflation easing from 5.59 per cent in July to 5.3 per cent in August, improved supply situation on the back of the pandemic-led restrictions being relaxed, and capacity utilisation still in the recovery mode, there is no immediate pressure on the MPC to either alter interest rates or change the accommodative stance.
