RBI MPC Highlights: RBI projects retail inflation for fiscal ending March 2022 at 5.3 %

  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 10:38 ist
The RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the 8th straight time. Economic activity is picking up the RBI Governor said.
  • 10:37

    With this, Shaktikanta Das ends his media briefing. Thank you for tuning in to our coverage of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet. For more latest news visitwww.deccanherald.com.

  • 10:34

    RBI Governor ends media brief

  • 10:28

    RBI projects retail inflation for fiscal ending March 2022 at 5.3% (PTI)

  • 10:27

    Economy showing signs of emerging from Covid-led ravages: RBI Guv

  • 10:24

    CPI inflation for current year projected to be 5.3%, says Das

  • 10:18

    Cereal prices to remain soft owing to record kharif food grain production, says Shaktikanta Das

    The momentum of food prices are expected to remain muted, said Das.

  • 10:17

    CPI inflation to soften going forward, says Das

  • 10:15

    RBI retains projection for GDP growth at 9.5% in FY22

  • 10:13

    Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector assessed to have recovered in Q2: RBI Guv

    Further improvement is expected, Das said.

  • 10:13

    RBI sees food price pressure muted in near future

  • 10:06

    CPI inflation during July-August lower than anticipated: RBI Guv

    Das also said the GDP growth in Q1 at20.1% was close to the MPC's forecast of 21.4%.

  • 10:05

    RBI MPC: Reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35%

  • 10:03

    RBI MPC: Repo rate unchanged at 4% for 8th straight time

  • 09:59

    RBI governor begins media brief

  • 09:49

    Shaktikanta Das to address media shortly

  • 09:38

    The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.

    The RBI has been asked by the central government to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The Reserve Bank had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its after monetary policy review in August citing inflationary concerns.

  • 09:38

    Experts expect accommodative stance

    Experts are of the view that the central bank will maintain the status quo on policy rates for the eighth time in a row. The policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate is currently at 4 per cent, and the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent.

    M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor of Brickwork Ratings, said with the consumer price inflation easing from 5.59 per cent in July to 5.3 per cent in August, improved supply situation on the back of the pandemic-led restrictions being relaxed, and capacity utilisation still in the recovery mode, there is no immediate pressure on the MPC to either alter interest rates or change the accommodative stance.