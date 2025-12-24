<p>New Delhi: India on Wednesday voiced concern over the demolition of a statue of a Hindu deity in the ongoing military conflict between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=thailand">Thailand</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Cambodia">Cambodia</a>.</p>.<p>New Delhi said such "disrespectful" acts hurt sentiments of followers around the world, even as it urged both Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.</p>.How Thailand-Cambodia conflict went from Trump-backed ceasefire to airstrikes.<p>"We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>"Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage," he said.</p>.<p>Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the issue.</p>.<p>"Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place," he said.</p>.<p>"We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage," Jaiswal added.</p>.<p>The border clashes between the two Southeast Asian countries erupted in July.</p>.<p>Both countries agreed on a ceasefire in July that was brokered by US President Donald Trump. The fight broke out again this month. </p>