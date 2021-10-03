RBI policy to dictate stock market this week: Analysts

RBI policy, global trends to dictate stock market this week: Analysts

Besides, investors will also track the movement of the dollar index and US bond yields this week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2021, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 10:34 ist
BSE building in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The RBI interest rate decision, macroeconomic data and global trends would dictate the equity market, which is showing some signs of correction after a stellar run, this week, analysts said.

Besides, investors will also track the movement of the dollar index and US bond yields this week, they said.

"The market will have an eye on the global data to get further direction. On the domestic front, we don't have many negative cues but it will be important to listen to the commentary of RBI governor in the upcoming policy scheduled on 8th October where what he says about inflation will be important," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Read more: Surging fuel rates may trigger overall price rise

On October 8, TCS will announce its Q2 earnings, Meena said.

The movement of the dollar index, US bond yields will also play an important role in the direction of global markets while crude oil prices will have a major impact on Indian markets, he added.

"This week, the RBI is scheduled to announce its monetary policy. India's service PMI is also due to be released this week," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 1,282.89 points, or 2.13 per cent. Market benchmarks faced losses for the fourth straight session on Friday.

Markets would also track movement of the rupee, Brent crude and FPI investments.

"The September correction in the US markets does highlight some developing risks – a surge in global inflation, oil and commodity prices, rising interest rates, Fed taper and the recent developments on the China front – which could create intermittent disruption in investor sentiment.

"Indian markets are currently richly valued and therefore not immune from some of these headwinds. However, given the strong earnings outlook trajectory, any meaningful correction in the equity markets can serve as an entry opportunity for long-term investors with a sufficiently long investment horizon," said Unmesh Kulkarni – Managing Director Senior Advisor, Julius Baer India. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RBI policy
Stock Markets
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Ashwin: A divisive figure with rare talent

Ashwin: A divisive figure with rare talent

DH Toon | Rahul's regards to BJP amid Congress crisis

DH Toon | Rahul's regards to BJP amid Congress crisis

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

 