RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low

RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on US rate hike woes

The rupee hit a record low of 82.6825, before easing to last trade at 82.38

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Oct 10 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 11:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Monday after the rupee plumbed a fresh record low following a US jobs report that firmed bets of more aggressive rate hikes.

The rupee hit a record low of 82.6825, before easing to last trade at 82.38. It is now only marginally lower from 82.32 in the previous session.

Also Read — Another blow to battered rupee: Record low of 82.68 against dollar

The rupee went from less than 82.60 to above 82.40 in the space of less than ten minutes.

The intervention by the RBI was confirmed to Reuters by two banks and a Mumbai-based brokerage firm.

"The RBI activity, in our opinion, is not more aggressive than in recent days," a spot dealer at a private sector bank said.

"But the rupee has reacted much more than it does, which we think is basically a function of the levels we are at."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
Rupee
dollar
Business News
Markets

What's Brewing

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 