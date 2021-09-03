Reliance Industries m-cap goes past Rs 15-lakh cr mark

Reliance Industries m-cap goes past Rs 15-lakh crore mark as shares jump

The market heavyweight stock jumped 4.12% to close at Rs 2,388.25 on the BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2021, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 18:19 ist
Reliance is the first domestic company to attain this historic feat. Credit: Reuters Photo

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd jumped to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.

Helped by gain in its share price, Reliance Industries market capitalisation (m-cap) reached Rs 15,14,017.50 crore at close of trade on the BSE.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 4.12 per cent to close at Rs 2,388.25 on the BSE.

Also read: Reliance will create and offer fully integrated, end-to-end renewable energy ecosystem to India: Mukesh Ambani

During the day, it zoomed 4.38 per cent to a record Rs 2,394.30. Reliance Industries, the most valued firm by market valuation, was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

On June 3 this year, Reliance Industries' market valuation crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore mark. Gain in Reliance Industries also helped rally in the BSE 30-share benchmark index which closed above the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday.

Shares of Reliance Industries have gained over 20 per cent so far this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
BSE
Market capitalisation
Reliance
Reliance Industries Ltd
NSE
Sensex
Nifty

What's Brewing

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

You are not who you think you are

You are not who you think you are

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

 