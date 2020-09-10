RIL shares jump 8.5%; mkt valuation touch nearly $200bn

Reliance Industries shares jump 8.5%; market valuation touch nearly $200 billion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2020, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 15:53 ist
Reliance Industries Limited logo. Credit: DH File Photo

Continuing its rally, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday zoomed 8.5 per cent and the company's market valuation rose to Rs 14,66,589.53 crore (USD 199.64 billion) in late afternoon trade.

On Wednesday, it was announced that US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners would buy 1.75 per cent stake in RIL's retail arm for Rs 7,500 crore.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 8.45 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,343.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, it gained 8.49 per cent to a lifetime high of Rs 2,344.95.

In the previous session too, it had closed with nearly 3 per cent gain.

RIL's market valuation rose to Rs 14,66,589.53 crore (USD 199.64 billion) in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

Gain in Reliance Industries was also instrumental in market rally, with the 30-share BSE Sensex trading 544.58 points higher.

Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of RIL. This will mark the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in an RIL subsidiary after the USD 1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest and most profitable retail business spanning supermarkets, consumer electronics chain stores, cash and carry wholesale business, fast-fashion outlets, and online grocery store JioMart.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Industries Ltd
market
shares
Silver Lake
BSE
NSE
Reliance Jio Platforms

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 