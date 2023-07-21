Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12.1% to Rs 4,863 cr

Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12.1% to Rs 4,863 crore

The total income of Reliance Jio during the reported quarter rose to Rs 24,127 crore from Rs 21,995 crore a year ago.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 17:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Reliance Jio on Friday reported over 12 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 4,863 crore in the June 2023 quarter, the company said in a filing.

Reliance Jio had posted a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total income of Reliance Jio during the reported quarter rose to Rs 24,127 crore from Rs 21,995 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations increased by 9.9 per cent to Rs 24,042 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 21,873 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Earnings
Reliance Jio

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

 