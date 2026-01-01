<p>Srinagar: Kashmir welcomed the New Year with vibrant celebrations and a fresh spell of snowfall in the higher reaches, offering a much-needed boost to the Valley’s tourism sector after a year marked by upheaval and uncertainty.<br></p><p>Tourist hotspots, including the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg and the picturesque hill station of Pahalgam, wore a festive look as thousands of visitors rang in 2026 amid snow-covered meadows, illuminated hotels and lively New Year gatherings.<br></p><p>The well-timed snowfall added to the celebratory mood, turning the destinations into postcard-perfect settings and reinforcing Kashmir’s image as a premier winter holiday destination.</p>.Snow ushers in ‘Chillai Kalan’, grounds flights but revives Kashmir’s winter tourism hopes.<p>After last year’s disruptions—which had dampened tourist inflows and affected livelihoods linked to the sector—the New Year celebrations are being seen as a turning point. Hoteliers, tour operators and local traders expressed optimism that the festive rush and visuals of snow-laden landscapes would help restore traveller confidence and attract more tourists in the coming weeks.<br></p><p>The tourist footfall in Kashmir witnessed a steep decline in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 civilians.</p>.<p>The Jammu and Kashmir government had been pinning hopes on adequate snowfall to revive winter tourism, particularly skiing and snow-related activities in Gulmarg. Nature did not disappoint, with fresh snow raising expectations of a strong season ahead.<br></p><p>Security forces remained on high alert across tourist hubs to ensure peaceful celebrations and prevent any untoward militancy-related incident. Officials said enhanced security arrangements helped create a sense of safety, allowing tourists to celebrate freely and without fear.<br></p><p>For visitors, the New Year in Kashmir proved memorable. Meena, a tourist from Delhi, said the experience exceeded her expectations. “It’s my first time seeing snowfall. Celebrating the New Year here feels magical,” she said.<br></p><p>With images of New Year festivities and snowfall from Kashmir flooding social media, stakeholders believe the celebrations could play a crucial role in reviving tourist interest after last year’s upheaval, giving the Valley’s economy and morale a hopeful start to the New Year.</p>