Air India pilot detained in Canadian airport for being 'drunk'? Airline says concerns raised over 'fitness for duty'

<p>An Air India pilot was detained at Canada's Vancouver airport last week after he reportedly smelled of alcohol before boarding the plane he was meant to fly, reports have said.</p><p>The pilot was meant to steer a Delhi-bound flight.</p><p>Reports said the pilot in question was either seen by a staff member of Vancouver airport's duty-free shop or someone smelled the alcohol when he was buying it. </p><p>He was asked to take a breath analyser test, which he failed, following which he was taken off his flight. Air India, however said in a statement that the pilot was detained after Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding his 'fitness for duty'. </p>