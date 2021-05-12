Retail inflation eases to 4.29% in April from 5.52%

Retail inflation eases to 4.29% in April from 5.52% in March

The Reserve Bank mainly factors in the retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) while arriving at its monetary policy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2021, 18:03 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 18:31 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Retail inflation slowed to 4.29 per cent in April from 5.52 per cent in March, mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank mainly factors in the retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) while arriving at its monetary policy.

As per the data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, inflation in the food basket was 2.02 per cent in April, down from 4.87 per cent in the preceding month.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said given the high base related to the supply disruptions seen during the nationwide lockdown in April 2020, the CPI inflation dipped to a three-month low in April 2021, while printing somewhat higher than the expectations.

Overall, the prevailing localised restrictions appear to have had a limited impact on prices in April 2021, she added.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Retail inflation
India

What's Brewing

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Many at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change

Many at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change

Covid-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged

Covid-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named

 