Want to be a leader? Choose challenge over comfort

<p>Motivating undergraduates to pursue challenging yet fulfilling careers has always been difficult. Many students, sitting in lectures, quietly wonder, “What am I doing with my life?” An on-campus survey found that over 60% feel pressured to choose a “safe” career — one with clear paths and abundant opportunities.</p>.<p>A “safe” career offers stability, but it may also compromise long-term happiness. In contrast, challenging careers often take longer to achieve, demand more effort, and pose greater risks—but they also deliver deeper fulfilment and purpose. Research shows that choosing the road less travelled not only creates a positive impact in the world but also benefits personal growth.</p>.<p>Challenging careers are not merely difficult jobs; they are lifelong journeys of learning, problem-solving, and contribution. They involve tackling complex issues, continuous professional growth, and often generate social or global benefits.</p>.<p>Examples include educational specialists who design personalised learning plans, environmental engineers who ensure access to clean water, community health nurses serving underserved areas, assistive technology developers empowering people with disabilities, and social entrepreneurs who bring essential services to neglected communities. Though demanding, these roles offer meaning beyond financial gain.</p>.Need for career guidance.<p>Despite their value, many students avoid such paths—a question that invites deeper reflection.</p>.<p>Through discussions with students, we have identified four fears:</p>.<p>Fear of failure: “What if I’m not intelligent enough? What if I spend years attempting to succeed and still fail?” The education we receive teaches us that failure is a negative thing; however, in these professions, it shows what you can focus on next!</p>.<p>The lengthy road to holistic success: “Too many years of schooling and minimal salary in the beginning.” Yes, the road is much longer than other options; however, as with building a home, laying a solid foundation for your career will benefit you throughout your life!</p>.<p>Ease versus stress in finding a ‘job’ — “I want to take a job with less stress every day.” Although ‘easier’ jobs may involve less daily stress, they are often boring, repetitive, and eventually leave many people feeling unfulfilled and/or empty! </p>.<p>Depression of belonging or pretending to be somebody we are not: “Everyone else seems to have this confidence in their abilities. I don’t feel like I am deserving of being part of this community </p>.<p>Stories of quiet bravery</p>.<p>Preeti, 21, from Bengaluru, is a civil engineering student who once came close to giving up her chosen field. Struggling with introductory physics and calculus, she began to doubt her ability to become an engineer. A turning point came when a professor reminded her that engineering is inherently challenging and that overcoming difficulties is part of the profession. Encouraged, Preeti joined an engineering club and worked with a small team to design a rainwater-harvesting system for a community garden. The project failed twice before finally succeeding on the third attempt.</p>.<p>Reflecting on the experience, Preeti says it transformed her approach to problem-solving. “I now know that there are certain issues I cannot resolve immediately, but I am committed to working towards a solution. Every tough class is giving me opportunities to improve how I tackle these problems,” she explains.</p>.<p>Rajeshwari, 22, from Hyderabad, chose nursing because she wanted to help people, but her first shift in the emergency room was overwhelming. “I was really scared,” she recalls. One night, a young boy suffering from severe asthma was brought in. Rajeshwari spoke to him gently, held his hand, and explained each step of his treatment. As his breathing eased, his mother thanked her. “The real challenge isn’t just the medical part,” she says. “It’s being there for someone when they’re afraid. That’s why this work matters.”</p>.<p>Bindu, 20, from Nagpur, is studying computer science alongside sociology. While many around her focused on building entertainment apps, she wanted her technical skills to serve a deeper purpose. Learning that several communities lack access to reliable technology, she began working on a simple app that connects food banks with volunteers. “The coding is really hard,” she admits, “but it has a real purpose.”</p>.<p>Building courage to pursue such meaningful yet demanding paths takes time and effort. However, it can begin with small, deliberate steps. Think of the following suggestions as a toolkit for building that courage.</p>.<p>Reframe your failures as learning experiences with a simple notebook that lists what you learned from each experience, e.g., a bad grade or turning in work late. </p>.<p>Shadow a successful professional in an industry you are interested in; ask your school’s career services department or a teacher to help you find someone who works in a challenging field. Spend several hours observing what they do daily. You will also have a chance to see both the difficult and rewarding aspects of that profession. </p>.<p>Break large dreams down into small steps so they do not seem so overwhelming; for example, “Become a doctor” might start with “Pass my next quiz” or “Volunteer two hours in a hospital each week.” You will gain confidence as you accomplish small goals. </p>.<p>Develop a group of friends that will provide support for your education; join clubs at your school (football team, engineering club, nursing group, teaching group, etc.), and you will have friends to study with and celebrate with during difficult times.</p>.<p>Keep a picture or letter of who you are helping with your work, whether it’s someone sick, a child, or an entire neighbourhood; put it in a visible location where you can see it every day to remind you of why you continue your education through difficult times.</p>.<p>The world is waiting for you to be bold. Leaders across industries increasingly say they value grit over perfect GPAs. As one technology firm owner puts it, “I value candidates who demonstrate hard work through leadership roles or perseverance in the face of setbacks.” Similarly, a director at a large hospital notes, “We look for intelligent, empathetic individuals willing to confront adversity; they often become our strongest leaders.”</p>.<p>College offers a rare and supportive space to explore who you are, experiment with new ideas, and learn from mistakes. You already possess curiosity, determination, and compassion. Take a deep breath, start with small steps, and aim high.</p>.<p>What’s next? Attend the Embrace the Challenge workshops offered by your campus career services office. There, you can connect with professionals, build new skills, and begin shaping your own roadmap to success. Today is where your journey begins.</p><p><br>(The author is an academic)</p>