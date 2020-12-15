RIL to provide tech tools, backbone for Covid-19 vaccination drive, Ambani tells Zuckerberg

Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world in the next two decades and per capita income would more than double.

At a fireside chat with Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, he said India's middle-class, which is about 50 per cent of the nation's total number of households, will grow 3 to 4 per cent per year.

Speaking on the importance of technology, especially amid the pandemic, Ambani said that Reliance is working closely with authorities to provide technology tools and backbone for vaccination.

"The sheer magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic, like everybody else in the world, did startle all of us in India... Every crisis presents an opportunity for new growth, and India has faced the Covid crisis with enormous resilience and resolve," he said.

"I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world," said Ambani, who heads oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries and is the richest person in India.

He said India will become a premier digital society, with young people driving it.

"And our per capita income will go from $1,800-2,000 per capita to $5,000 per capita," he said.

Facebook and a lot of other companies and entrepreneurs in the world have a golden opportunity to be in India, to be part of this economic and social transformation that will accelerate in the coming decades, he added.

(With PTI inputs)