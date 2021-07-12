Rothermere family may take Daily Mail private

Rothermere family may take Daily Mail private, Cazoo sold

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 12 2021, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 13:18 ist
Credit: Getty images

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT) said on Monday the Rothermere family, its largest shareholder, might take the British newspaper private in a 810 million pounds ($1.13 billion) deal, if the sales of its insurance risk unit and Cazoo business go through.

The London-listed publication, in which the Rothermere family has a roughly 28% stake, said discussions to sell the insurance risk business, RMS, were ongoing, and if a deal was agreed, it could be completed in the third quarter of this year.

In March, online car seller Cazoo Holdings, in which DMGT has a stake of around 20%, agreed to go public in New York through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company, which is expected to provide DMGT with cash and shares worth more than $1 billion.

Newspaper
United Kingdom

