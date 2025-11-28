Menu
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4-5: Reports

India and Russia have an understanding under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 07:30 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 07:30 IST
India NewsWorld newsRussiaVladimir Putin

