<p>Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=putin">Vladimir Putin</a> is planning to visit India on December 4-5 at the invitation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a>, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin.</p><p>In October, <em>PTI </em>had reported that the Russian president would visit India in the first week of December to solidify bilateral relations. </p>.Putin says US peace plan can be the basis for peace in Ukraine.<p>India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=russia">Russia </a>have an understanding under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties. So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.</p><p>Putin had last visited New Delhi in 2021, while Modi travelled to Moscow for the annual summit in July last year. </p><p>At the India-Russia annual summit, Modi and Putin are expected to further expand the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two countries, according to a <em>PTI </em>report. </p><p>The focus of the talks could be to deepen cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade and energy, said one of the people cited above, the report added. </p>