<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issue of air pollution in Delhi.</p><p>He demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament and questioned PM's silence on the "health emergency".</p>.<p>"Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry," Rahul posted on his X account. </p><p>Further he questioned how the government is showing no urgency or has no plan. </p>.<p>"Modi ji, India’s children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?"</p><p>"India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency. Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions," the post read. </p><p>Delhi has been battling very poor air quality from the past 15 days.</p><p>According to the forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' over the coming week.</p><p>With Delhi's air quality slipping deep into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories this winter, doctors have stressed the need for regular diagnostic screening to detect early signs of pollution-linked health deterioration, especially among smokers, asthma patients, children and people with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory conditions.</p><p>Experts said preventive health checks are becoming increasingly important as toxic air triggers airway inflammation, reduces lung function and aggravates underlying diseases.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>