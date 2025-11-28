<p>Ahmedabad: A teacher working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in north Gujarat's Mehsana district passed away following a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday. </p><p>50-year-old Dinesh Raval, died of a heart attack in Sudasana village of Santalsana taluka where he was also working as a government teacher in a primary school. </p><p>According to reports, Raval had been working at night for the past four to five days to upload documents to the server, as it was not functioning properly during the day due to internet connectivity issues. Raval was reportedly under stress for meeting the deadline. </p>.Centre approves two multitracking projects covering Maharashtra, Gujarat worth Rs. 2,781 crore.<p>This is the fourth instance of a BLO dying of heart attack in the state. Earlier, 56 years old Kalpna Patel in Tapi, Ramesh Parmar, 50, in Kheda, Usha Solanki, 50, in Vadodara died following heart attacks. </p><p>On November 20, 40-year-old BLO Arvind Vadher died by suicide blaming the stress for his duty in the SIR exercise. </p><p>Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi in a statement said, "In our country, elections are regarded as independent and fair, but those responsible for conducting them are under constant stress. Every day, strange occurrences are happening with the BLOs. This issue doesn’t lie with the people, but with the policies, and that’s really unfortunate."</p>