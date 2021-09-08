Rupee falls 13 paise to 73.55 against US dollar

Rupee falls 13 paise to 73.55 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 08 2021, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 10:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

Rupee falls 13 paise to 73.55 against US dollar in early trade,

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
Rupee
US dollar
Currency exchange value
trading

What's Brewing

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader

 