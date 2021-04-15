Rupee falls 17 paise against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 17 paise against US dollar in early trade

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 2 lakh infections being reported in a day

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2021, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 11:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee slumped 17 paise to 75.22 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday following losses in domestic equity markets amid concerns over rising Covid-19 cases.

Besides, foreign fund outflows also weighed on investors' sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened sharply lower at 75.19 against the dollar and lost further ground to quote at 75.22, a fall of 17 paise over its previous close. In early deals, it touched a low of 75.23.

The rupee on Monday had closed at 75.05 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of 'Gudi Padwa' and 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti', respectively.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 2 lakh infections being reported in a day, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

With the new cases, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 1,40,74,564.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 269.37 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 48,274.69.

Also read: Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 14,450

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 68.60 points or 0.47 per cent to 14,436.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 730.81 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading slightly higher by 0.02 per cent to 91.69.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, edged lower by 0.01 per cent to $66.57 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Rupee
US dollar
Markets
US
Sensex
Forex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

Need for gender balance in justice system

Need for gender balance in justice system

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

NASA makes music with outer space data

NASA makes music with outer space data

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

 