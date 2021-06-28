Rupee closes at 74.19 against US dollar

Rupee inches 1 paisa higher to close at 74.19 against US dollar

It hovered in the range of 74.18 to 74.27 during the day before ending at 74.19 against the greenback

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 28 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 17:19 ist
Meanwhile, the dollar index, fell 0.10 per cent to 91.76. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee inched 1 paisa higher to settle almost flat at 74.19 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday amid firm crude oil prices and a muted trend in the domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 74.24 per dollar as against its previous close of 74.20.

It hovered in the range of 74.18 to 74.27 during the day before ending at 74.19 against the greenback.

Also Read | A Rs 2 lakh crore pile of debt looms over new bad bank

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 91.76.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 189.45 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 52,735.59, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 45.65 points or 0.29 per cent to 15,814.70.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.07 per cent to $76.23 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 678.84 crore, as per exchange data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

US dollar
Rupee
Forex
foreign exchange

What's Brewing

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 