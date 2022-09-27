Rupee rises 37 paise to 81.30 against US dollar

Rupee rises 37 paise to 81.30 against US dollar in early trade

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.57 per cent to $84.54 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 27 2022, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 11:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The rupee appreciated 37 paise to 81.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.45 against the dollar, then touched 81.30, registering a gain of 37 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the dollar.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee appreciated against the greenback as the dollar took a breather.

According to experts, focus will now shift to RBI's meeting this week, with its decision due on Friday.

"Most Asian and emerging market peers have started mixed, but a positive start in the equity futures could aid sentiments. The dollar index was marginally weaker, while the Euro, Sterling and the Yen strengthened against the greenback in this Tuesday morning trade," Iyer said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.36 per cent to 113.69.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.57 per cent to $84.54 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 176.91 points or 0.31 per cent up at 57,322.13 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 55.95 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,072.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,101.30 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
US dollar
Currency
Markets
Business News
Forex

What's Brewing

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

No time to be making enemies

No time to be making enemies

DH Toon | 'Bharat Jodo' or 'Congress Jodo' Yatra?

DH Toon | 'Bharat Jodo' or 'Congress Jodo' Yatra?

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Tread with caution on telecom law

Tread with caution on telecom law

 