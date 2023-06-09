Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 82.47 against US dollar

Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 82.47 against US dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 82.51 against the dollar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 09 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 16:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 82.47 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said a strong dollar overseas and weak sentiment in domestic equities capped the gains in the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.49 against the dollar and finally settled at 82.47 (provisional), up 4 paise from its previous close.

During the session, it touched a peak of 82.41 and a low of 82.50 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 82.51 against the dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday opted to pause for the second time in a row, maintaining the key benchmark policy rate at 6.5 per cent citing moderate inflation.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.19 per cent to 103.54.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.38 per cent to $76.25 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 223.01 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 62,625.63 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 71.15 points or 0.38 per cent to 18,563.40 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 212.40 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
dollar
Exchange rate
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

 