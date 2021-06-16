Rupee slips 1 paisa to close at 73.32 against US dollar

Rupee slips 1 paisa to close at 73.32 against US dollar

The domestic currency has lost 52 paise in the seven trading sessions to Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 16:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The rupee on Wednesday fell by 1 paisa to end at 73.32 (provisional) against the US dollar ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 73.29 per dollar as against its previous close of 73.31. It hovered in the range of 73.26 to 73.38 during the day.

The domestic currency has lost 52 paise in the seven trading sessions to Wednesday. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 90.50.

"The USDINR spot remains in the mid-range ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement. If the FOMC pushes back tapering talk, it will dismiss the uptrend in spot. Otherwise, any hint over the timing of tapering will continue the dollar rally, pushing the USDINR spot higher towards the crucial resistance of 73.50," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that "a consistent trading above that will push prices towards 73.60-73.75, however, a reversal may bring the spot back to 72.75-73 zone."

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 271.07 points or 0.51 per cent lower at 52,501.98, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 101.70 points or 0.64 per cent to 15,767.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.27 per cent to $74.19 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 633.69 crore, according to the exchange data. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US dollar
Indian Rupee
Forex
Markets
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 