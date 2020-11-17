Samsung BioLogics says mass producing Eli Lilly's Covid-19 treatment

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd on Tuesday said that it was mass-producing a Covid-19 antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly and Co, as the United States began distributing the drug last week after emergency-use approval.

The South Korean pharmaceutical contract manufacturer said in a statement it signed a manufacturing contract with Eli Lilly in May to address the global demand for Covid-19 treatments.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorised emergency use of the drug earlier this month after clinical trials showed it reduced the need for hospitalisation or emergency room visits in Covid-19 patients at high risk of disease progression.

It can be used for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients over the age of 12, the FDA said.