<p>Mangaluru: The Punjalkatte police arrested two persons on the charges of attempting to cheat a cooperative society by trying to pledge fake gold jewellery. </p><p>The arrested are Abdul Nazeer (43), and Pramod P ( 50), from Bantwal taluk. They have been produced before the Court.</p><p>A case of cheating was registered at the Punjalkatte Police Station after fake gold jewellery was allegedly pledged at a cooperative bank branch in Bantwal taluk.</p><p>The complainant, Ashwita (34), is a resident of Sarappadi village in Bantwal, and works as the manager at Odiyoor Sri Vividoddesha Souharda Sahakari Sangha, Madanthyar branch, located in Parenki village of Belthangady taluk.</p><p>On February 2, two customers visited the branch and stated that they wished to pledge gold ornaments in the name of one Abdul Nazeer.</p><p>The customers handed over three gold chains. However, during verification by appraisers, the three gold chains were found to be fake.</p><p>Following the complaint, Punjalkatte Police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 62 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. </p>