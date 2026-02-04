Menu
Mangaluru: Two arrested for attempting to pledge fake gold jewellery with cooperative bank

The arrested are Abdul Nazeer (43), and Pramod P ( 50), from Bantwal taluk. They have been produced before the Court.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 05:17 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 05:17 IST
