Sebi moves SC seeking more time for Adani probe

Sebi moves SC, seeks 6-month extension to complete Adani probe

Allegations against the Adani group were made by a US-based short seller

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 17:10 ist

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked for a six-month extension to complete its probe into possible lapses in securities laws or regulatory disclosures by billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani group, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Read | Adani pays back $200 million Holcim debt, seeks loan extension

The Sebi filed its request with the Supreme Court on Saturday, citing complex transactions involving listed, unlisted and offshore entities that require deeper investigations, the sources said.

Allegations against the Adani group were made by a US-based short seller.

Adani group did not immediately respond to queries sent by Reuters.

Sebi
Business News
Gautam Adani
Adani Group

