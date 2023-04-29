Sebi moves SC, seeks 6-month extension to complete Adani probe

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked for a six-month extension to complete its probe into possible lapses in securities laws or regulatory disclosures by billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani group, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Read | Adani pays back $200 million Holcim debt, seeks loan extension
The Sebi filed its request with the Supreme Court on Saturday, citing complex transactions involving listed, unlisted and offshore entities that require deeper investigations, the sources said.
Allegations against the Adani group were made by a US-based short seller.
Adani group did not immediately respond to queries sent by Reuters.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers
From Allahabad to Prayagraj
AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security
Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow
DH Toon | Snake's side of the story