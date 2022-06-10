Sensex slumps nearly 600 pts amid weak global cues

Sensex down nearly 600 pts amid weak global cues, Nifty at 16,300

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 10 2022, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 09:39 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: AFP Photo

Benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday, with Sensex slumping 597.2 points to 54,723.08 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 176.30 points to 16,301.80.

More to follow...

