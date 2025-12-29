<p>Srinagar: For thousands of families across Jammu and Kashmir who have lived for years with the aftermath of cross-border shelling, natural disasters and prolonged conflict, a large-scale rehabilitation initiative under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is beginning to provide long-awaited stability.</p><p>The housing programme, spread across multiple districts, aims to offer permanent shelter to civilians whose homes were destroyed or rendered unsafe. The initiative focuses on families affected by artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), flash floods, landslides and terror-related incidents.</p><p>Officials associated with the programme said the effort marks a shift from short-term relief and compensation to long-term rehabilitation.</p><p>Housing projects are currently underway in districts including Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Kathua and Samba — regions that have witnessed repeated displacement due to border hostilities and extreme weather events. In many of these areas, families had been living in bunkers, rented accommodation or temporary shelters for years, often postponing reconstruction due to financial hardship and security concerns.</p><p>Three-bedroom prefabricated houses are being constructed for eligible families, officials said. The houses are designed to be climate-resilient and suitable for rural conditions, with basic amenities such as sanitation facilities, ventilation and adequate living space. The structures are intended to provide durable housing rather than interim relief.</p><p>“For a long time, we did not know whether rebuilding was possible,” said, a resident of a border village in Rajouri whose house was damaged during shelling. “Now, with a permanent house, our family finally feels settled.”</p><p>LG Sinha has emphasised that civilian rehabilitation, particularly in border and disaster-prone areas, must be treated as a governance priority. The housing initiative is being implemented in partnership with the High-Range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), a non-governmental organisation that is funding the construction of the houses. District administrations, under the LG’s supervision, are handling beneficiary identification, land facilitation and monitoring.</p>.Jammu & Kashmir L-G lays foundation stone for construction of 320 houses for flood-hit families in Reasi.<p>Officials said the partnership-based model has helped accelerate construction while ensuring administrative oversight. “This approach allows the focus to remain on delivery rather than procedures,” an official involved in the programme said.</p><p>According to official estimates, around 1,500 houses are planned to be constructed in the first phase for families affected by shelling, natural disasters and terror-related violence. Foundation stones for several hundred houses have already been laid in border districts such as Poonch and Rajouri, as well as in disaster-prone areas like Reasi, which has suffered repeated damage due to flash floods and landslides in recent years.</p><p>The rehabilitation model also extends beyond housing. Beneficiary families are being provided life insurance coverage, access to periodic health check-ups and maintenance support for a fixed period. Officials said these measures are aimed at addressing the long-term vulnerabilities faced by families who have experienced repeated displacement.</p><p>A senior official associated with the programme said, “The Lieutenant Governor has ensured that rehabilitation is not reduced to paperwork. His insistence on permanent housing for affected families has translated into visible outcomes on the ground.”</p><p>Residents in disaster-hit districts echoed similar sentiments. “After the floods, we had lost hope of rebuilding,” said Sunita, a beneficiary in Reasi district. “This house gives us confidence that our children will not have to face the same uncertainty we did.”</p><p>Officials said beneficiary selection is being carried out in coordination with district administrations to ensure transparency and prioritisation of families whose homes were fully damaged or declared unsafe. Monitoring mechanisms have also been put in place to track construction quality and timelines.</p><p>While the scale of destruction across Jammu and Kashmir over decades remains extensive, officials said the housing initiative represents one of the more structured rehabilitation efforts undertaken in recent years.</p>