Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Sinha-backed rehabilitation drive begins reshaping lives in Jammu and Kashmir

Officials said the partnership-based model has helped accelerate construction while ensuring administrative oversight.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 14:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 14:57 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirManoj Sinharehabilitation

Follow us on :

Follow Us