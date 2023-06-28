Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high; Adani stocks lead gains

Equity Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty touched their all-time high levels in the early trade, lifted by gains in some Adani Group stocks and advances in heavyweight financial stocks.

At 9:44 am, Sensex was up 617.78 points trading at 63,587.78, while Nifty stood at 18,869.25.

The Indian markets are tracking gains on Wall Street after witnessing broad-based buying in the previous session.

