Sensex, Nifty at all-time high; Adani stocks lead gains

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high; Adani stocks lead gains

At 9:44 am, Sensex was up 617.78 points trading at 63,587, while Nifty stood at 18,869.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2023, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 09:49 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty touched their all-time high levels in the early trade, lifted by gains in some Adani Group stocks and advances in heavyweight financial stocks.

At 9:44 am, Sensex was up 617.78 points trading at 63,587.78, while Nifty stood at 18,869.25.

The Indian markets are tracking gains on Wall Street after witnessing broad-based buying in the previous session.

More details are awaited. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Markets
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Plan by the planets

Plan by the planets

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

DH Toon | The free press facade

DH Toon | The free press facade

 