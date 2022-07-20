Sensex rallies 755.9 pts; Nifty above 16,500

Sensex rallies 755.9 points; Nifty above 16,500 in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 09:53 ist

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday, led by gains in oil producers and refiners following the government's move to slash windfall taxes on crude and fuel exports.

The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 1% to 16,513, as of 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2% at 55,439.18.

India cut a windfall tax on oil producers and refiners and exempted gasoline from an export levy less than a month after it imposed the two charges.

