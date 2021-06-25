Sensex surges 226 points to end at record high

Sensex surges 226 points to end at record high; Nifty tops 15,850

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 16:44 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 226 points to end at a fresh lifetime high on Friday, boosted by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index closed 226.04 points or 0.43 per cent higher at record 52,925.04. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.90 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,860.35.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, L&T and Maruti.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, HUL, Titan and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities rose mirroring an upbeat mood in the global markets after US President Joe Biden embraced Senate infrastructure deal to help stimulate the economy.

"The overall mood in Wall Street was lifted since the US jobless claims ticked down as the economy heals," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the domestic front, recovery was seen in banks and metal stocks following its consolidation during the past few days, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains. Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 75.23 per barrel. 

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Stocks
BSE
NSE

