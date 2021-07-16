Sensex surges to lifetime high of 53,290 in early trade

Sensex surges to lifetime high of 53,290 in early trade

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 16 2021, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 09:52 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Friday surges 131.96 points to a lifetime high of 53,290.81 in the opening session.

Nifty rose 38.05 points to 15,962.25.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
BSE
NSE
Nifty
Markets
India

What's Brewing

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years

Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years

 