Seven of top-10 firms shed Rs 2.16 lakh cr in mcap

Seven of top-10 firms shed Rs 2.16 lakh cr in mcap; RIL, SBI hit hard

Last week, the BSE barometer Sensex tumbled 1,290.87 points or 2.12 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 15:46 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: AFP Photo

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,16,092.54 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE barometer Sensex tumbled 1,290.87 points or 2.12 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the other laggards among the top-10 firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and ITC emerged as the winners.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled Rs 71,003.2 crore to Rs 15,81,601.11 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

State Bank of India's valuation tanked Rs 46,318.73 crore to reach Rs 4,82,107.53 crore.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 36,836.03 crore to Rs 5,70,509.34 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 24,899.93 crore to Rs 9,01,287.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 23,747.55 crore to Rs 4,31,583.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC went lower by Rs 10,257.28 crore to Rs 4,85,809.79 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 3,029.82 crore to Rs 6,38,891.87 crore.

However, TCS added Rs 17,837.88 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 12,47,882.88 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap jumped Rs 14,931.65 crore to Rs 6,13,689.74 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 13,591.48 crore to Rs 4,29,031.46 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Airtel and ITC.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries Ltd
State Bank of India
HDFC Bank
HDFC
Infosys
ICICI Bank
Earnings

What's Brewing

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Pondering along with our pets

Pondering along with our pets

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

 