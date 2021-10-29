Shaktikanta Das to be RBI Governor for 3 more years as tenure extended

The Indian government said Shaktikanta Das has been re-appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years beyond Dec. 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The decision was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet late on Thursday.

Das was previously the department of economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry and was appointed as the head of the central bank on Dec. 11, 2018, for a period of three years.

