Shaktikanta Das to be RBI Governor for 3 more years

Shaktikanta Das to be RBI Governor for 3 more years as tenure extended

Das was previously the department of economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry and was appointed as the head of the central bank on Dec. 11, 2018

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 29 2021, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 07:46 ist
Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI File photo

The Indian government said Shaktikanta Das has been re-appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years beyond Dec. 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The decision was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet late on Thursday.

Das was previously the department of economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry and was appointed as the head of the central bank on Dec. 11, 2018, for a period of three years.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shaktikanta Das
RBI
Banking
business

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs on cruise case

DH Toon | Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs on cruise case

From Democracy to Demo“crazy”

From Democracy to Demo“crazy”

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 