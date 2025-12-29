Menu
Miscreants set on fire Assam forest created by Padma Shri awardee

The fire destroyed thousands of plants and killed insects and other small animals, while no human casualty was reported. An investigation has been ordered.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 18:38 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 18:38 IST
