ShareChat to acquire MX's Takatak for Rs 5,245 crore

ShareChat to acquire MX's short-video app Takatak for Rs 5,245 crore

With the MX TakaTak acquisition, ShareChat's parent will now have two short-video apps in its portfolio

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 10 2022, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 11:33 ist

The parent company of ShareChat will acquire MX's short-video platform in an around $700 million (Rs 5,245 crore) deal, two sources told Reuters, as competition heats up in the sector where foreign investors have placed major bets.

Indian short-video apps have become popular since New Delhi banned ByteDance's TikTok and some other Chinese apps in 2020 following an India-China border clash.

After TikTok was banned, ShareChat's parent entity, Mohalla Tech, launched a similar short-video sharing app named Moj, which has over time garnered 160 million users and counts Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram Reels as its key rival.

In a cash-and-stock deal, ShareChat's parent entity will acquire MX's short-video platform TakaTak, the sources familiar with the discussion said.

The deal, valued at around $700 million, could be announced within days, said one of the sources. Reuters is first to announce the two sides have reached a deal.

ShareChat, which is valued at roughly $4 billion (Rs 29,975 crore)  and counts Singapore's Temasek Holdings and Twitter among its investors, declined to comment. A spokesperson for MX said she did not have any immediate comment.

With the MX TakaTak acquisition, ShareChat's parent will now have two short-video apps in its portfolio.

The company has plans to deepen its use of artificial intelligence tools and reach a much wider audience as Moj has roughly 160 million users in India, while MX has roughly 100 million, said one of the sources.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

ShareChat
Business News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'

Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

 