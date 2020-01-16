SIAM expects Auto Expo 2020 to revive sluggish automobile industry

Industry body SIAM on Thursday said it expects that Auto Expo-Motor Show 2020 will help to revive the sector, which has reported the worst-ever decline in volume in the previous year.

Outlining the contours of the 6-day mega industry event, scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from February 7, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers ( SIAM) deputy director general Sugato Sen also said at this year's show as many as 65 various launches are expected as against 80 toll outs by the SIAM members during the 2018 show.

Besides, as many as 75 per cent of the passenger vehicle makers and 75 per cent of the commercial vehicle manufacturers are likely to participate in the mega industry event.

He also said that despite the Motor Show being hosted under "difficult circumstances", the footfall are expected to be the same as in the previous shows.

"The year 2020 will be generally negative in terms of volume. But we will be hoping the 2020 Motor show will be the launching pad for the revival of the industry," Sen said.

'Explore the World of Mobility' is the theme of the 15th edition of the show which is in line with the industry’s vision and message of technology, capability - for a safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared mobility for tomorrow, SIAM said.

"Despite facing severe business challenges this year at Auto Expo, the industry will get together and put the best efforts to give a new dimension and feel to the visitors, enabling them to Explore the World of Mobility.

"The 15th Edittion will be the auto show will be one of the cleanest & greenest expo ever with complete range of clean & green vehicles," Gurpratap Boparai, Chairman, SIAM Trade Fair Group and Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said.

The show will also feature new emission technology products and vehicles with more stringent safety standards under one roof, SIAM said, adding the auto show will not just be a futuristic perspective of the Indian auto industry but will also showcase Indian automotive industry's preparedness to adopt the BSVI norms.

The new emission standards are set to come into force from April 1.

The Expo will witness many new entrants including startups who are participating and showcasing their products and technologies in green mobility.

The show will also see the participation of some of the non-automotive companies such as Reliance Jio, among others.